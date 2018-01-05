>
>
8 ways to use yoghurt
Article in images

Cherry and almond cake recipe

 

- Cherry and almond cake recipe
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients (serves 6)
250g cherries
125g sugar
100g flour
1 natural yoghurt
100ml milk
2 tablespoons oil
80g almond powder
2 large eggs
1 level teaspoon baking powder
Icing sugar
1 tablespoon kirsch
A few drops of bitter almond extract or Marsala wine
1 pinch of salt

Preparation
Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).

Mix the yoghurt with the sugar, oil, milk and almond powder. Add the eggs and mix well, then add the flour, baking powder, salt, and finally the kirsch and almond extract.

Add the pitted cherries to the mixture. Pour into a round buttered cake tin.

Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Leave to cool then remove from the tin and sprinkle with icing sugar.




  
  
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         