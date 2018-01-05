- Cherry and almond cake recipe

|
8 ways to use yoghurt
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients (serves 6)
250g cherries
125g sugar
100g flour
1 natural yoghurt
100ml milk
2 tablespoons oil
80g almond powder
2 large eggs
1 level teaspoon baking powder
Icing sugar
1 tablespoon kirsch
A few drops of bitter almond extract or Marsala wine
1 pinch of salt
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).
Mix the yoghurt with the sugar, oil, milk and almond powder. Add the eggs and mix well, then add the flour, baking powder, salt, and finally the kirsch and almond extract.
Add the pitted cherries to the mixture. Pour into a round buttered cake tin.
Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Leave to cool then remove from the tin and sprinkle with icing sugar.
|
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
|
Article Plan 8 ways to use yoghurt: sweet and savoury yoghurt recipes ▼
|