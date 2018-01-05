Cherry and almond cake recipe Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (serves 6)

250g cherries

125g sugar

100g flour

1 natural yoghurt

100ml milk

2 tablespoons oil

80g almond powder

2 large eggs

1 level teaspoon baking powder

Icing sugar

1 tablespoon kirsch

A few drops of bitter almond extract or Marsala wine

1 pinch of salt



Preparation

Preheat the oven to 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Mix the yoghurt with the sugar, oil, milk and almond powder. Add the eggs and mix well, then add the flour, baking powder, salt, and finally the kirsch and almond extract.



Add the pitted cherries to the mixture. Pour into a round buttered cake tin.



Cook for 30 to 40 minutes. Leave to cool then remove from the tin and sprinkle with icing sugar.





