- Blackberry clafoutis recipe

|
8 ways to use yoghurt
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients (serves 6)
600g blackberries
2 natural yoghurts made from full-cream milk
90g almond powder
150g sugar
3 large eggs
2 tablespoons flour
Butter for greasing
Vanilla-flavoured sugar
Preparation
Beat the eggs with the sugar until the mixture is even. Add the flour and almond powder and then add the beaten yoghurt.
Spread the blackberries out in a buttered oven dish (or individual ramekins) and pour the mixture in. Cook in a hot oven at 200°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with vanilla sugar 5 minutes before the end of cooking.
|
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
|
Article Plan 8 ways to use yoghurt: sweet and savoury yoghurt recipes ▼
|