Blackberry clafoutis recipe Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Ingredients (serves 6)

600g blackberries

2 natural yoghurts made from full-cream milk

90g almond powder

150g sugar

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons flour

Butter for greasing

Vanilla-flavoured sugar



Preparation

Beat the eggs with the sugar until the mixture is even. Add the flour and almond powder and then add the beaten yoghurt.



Spread the blackberries out in a buttered oven dish (or individual ramekins) and pour the mixture in. Cook in a hot oven at 200°C (Gas Mark 6-7) for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with vanilla sugar 5 minutes before the end of cooking.





