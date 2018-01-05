>
>
8 ways to use yoghurt
Article in images

Cherry and cinnamon verrines recipe

   

- Cherry and cinnamon verrines recipe
Preparation time: 35 minutes
No cooking required

Ingredients (serves 4)
600g cherries
250g vanilla-flavoured yoghurt made with full-cream milk
150g granulated sugar
2 tablespoons icing sugar
1 cinnamon stick
2 large eggs
1 tablespoon Maraschino (cherry liqueur) or amaretto (almond liqueur)
1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa

Preparation

Wash and pit the cherries. Place in a large saucepan with 100g granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Leave to simmer for 30 minutes, covered, over a low heat.

Beat the 2 egg yolks with the yoghurt and the rest of the granulated sugar. In a separate bowl, beat the whites until stiff, gradually adding the icing sugar, then add to the yoghurt mixture.

Pour the cherry syrup into the verrines, cover with the yoghurt mixture and smooth the surface. Leave to settle in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Sprinkle with cocoa or cinnamon just before serving.

More articles:
- Healthy puds for sweet tooths
- Gourmet picnics




  
 
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
Reader ranking:4/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Tricks and tips for an active new yearHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         