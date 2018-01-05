Cherry and cinnamon verrines recipe Preparation time: 35 minutes

No cooking required



Ingredients (serves 4)

600g cherries

250g vanilla-flavoured yoghurt made with full-cream milk

150g granulated sugar

2 tablespoons icing sugar

1 cinnamon stick

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon Maraschino (cherry liqueur) or amaretto (almond liqueur)

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa



Preparation



Wash and pit the cherries. Place in a large saucepan with 100g granulated sugar and the cinnamon. Leave to simmer for 30 minutes, covered, over a low heat.



Beat the 2 egg yolks with the yoghurt and the rest of the granulated sugar. In a separate bowl, beat the whites until stiff, gradually adding the icing sugar, then add to the yoghurt mixture.



Pour the cherry syrup into the verrines, cover with the yoghurt mixture and smooth the surface. Leave to settle in the fridge for at least 4 hours. Sprinkle with cocoa or cinnamon just before serving.



