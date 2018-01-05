Albums
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Albums
8 ways to use yoghurt
Article in images
All about yoghurt and its nutritional benefits
© Cidilait
Question 1/5 :
Natural yoghurt contains:
• Just milk
• Milk and cream
• Milk and lactic ferments
1
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
Article Plan
8 ways to use yoghurt: sweet and savoury yoghurt recipes
▼
What's in a yoghurt?
Health benefits of yoghurt; why yoghurt is good for you
Water on the surface of yoghurts
Calorie and fat content of yoghurts
Drinkable yoghurts
Savoury yoghurt recipes
Asparagus with spicy avocado sauce
Beef meatballs and yoghurt sauce
Sautéed lamb with saffron
Sweet yoghurt pudding recipes
Cherry and almond cake recipe
Blackberry clafoutis recipe
Cherry and cinnamon verrines recipe
More recipes :
Battenberg Cake
Fridge Cake
Brandied Chocolate Truffles
Strawberry and Yoghurt Cake
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Apple and Cinnamon Whoopie Pies
Blackcurrant Macaroons
Butterfly Cakes
Oaty Biscuits
Yoghurt and Poppyseed Loaf Cake
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
