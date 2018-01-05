>
>
8 ways to use yoghurt
Article in images

All about yoghurt and its nutritional benefits

 

© Cidilait - All about yoghurt and its nutritional benefits
© Cidilait


Question 1/5 :

Natural yoghurt contains:
 •  Just milk
 •  Milk and cream
 •  Milk and lactic ferments


  
  


1
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         