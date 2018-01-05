|
8 ways to use yoghurt
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4)
500g Greek yoghurt (made with sheep's milk)
2 red peppers
2 green peppers
30g feta
2 garlic cloves
30g pine nuts
1 teaspoon paprika
5-6 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
Preparation
Grill the peppers for about 20 minutes, turning them from time to time. Put them in a closed plastic bag and leave to cool.
Brown the pine nuts without adding any oil. Peel and thinly slice the garlic. Crush the feta with a fork and mix it into the yoghurt. Add the pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika.
|
Food and Drink Editor
23/08/2009
|
Article Plan 8 ways to use yoghurt: sweet and savoury yoghurt recipes ▼
|