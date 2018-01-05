Savoury yoghurt recipes Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4)

500g Greek yoghurt (made with sheep's milk)

2 red peppers

2 green peppers

30g feta

2 garlic cloves

30g pine nuts

1 teaspoon paprika

5-6 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper



Preparation



Grill the peppers for about 20 minutes, turning them from time to time. Put them in a closed plastic bag and leave to cool. Brown the pine nuts without adding any oil. Peel and thinly slice the garlic. Crush the feta with a fork and mix it into the yoghurt. Add the pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper and paprika.



Peel and remove the seeds from the peppers, dice them and add to the yoghurt. Mix and keep in the fridge until served. Eat as a starter or aperitif, accompanied with grissini bread sticks or pitta bread.





