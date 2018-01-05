Sweet yoghurt pudding recipes Preparation time: 40 minutes

No cooking required



Ingredients (serves 4)

400g strawberries

200g yoghurt made with full-cream milk

100g pink wafer biscuits or Reims biscuits

2 eggs

50g brown sugar

8g vanilla -flavoured sugar

1.5 tablespoons rum

2 tablespoons golden syrup



Preparation



Wash and hull the strawberries then cut them in 2 lengthways. Add half the vanilla-flavoured sugar and the golden syrup, mix gently and leave to macerate in the fridge for at least 10 minutes.



Separate the egg whites from the yolks. Whisk the yolks with the brown sugar and the rest of the vanilla sugar until the mixture whitens. Add the yoghurt and mix well. Whip the whites until stiff and add slowly to the mixture.



Sieve the strawberry juice and add the rum. Soak the biscuits quickly in the rum syrup (add a little sugared water if necessary to lengthen it), then cover the bottom of 4 glasses or sundae dishes. Cover with half of the stawberries. Arrange a layer of yoghurt mousse and add a layer of biscuits. Gently mix the rest of the cream and strawberries together, and spread over the biscuits.



Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours (ideally, make your tiramisu the night before).





