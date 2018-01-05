- Pumpkin soup recipe: pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup

|
Warming winter soups
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves 4
1 big chunk of pumpkin
2 cooking apples
1 onion
1 carton or tin of coconut milk (200ml)
1 cube of chicken stock
1 bay leaf
1 tbsp olive oil
Peel the pumpkin and apples with a knife. Chop the pumpkin into large cubes, remove the centre and pips from the apples and chop the flesh into pieces. Peel the onion and chop chunkily. Heat the oil in a pan and cook the vegetables in it for 2 minutes. Add a litre of water, the stock and bay leaf, cover and cook for 30 minutes (or 10 minutes in a pressure cooker). Blend well, add the coconut milk, taste and season. Serve hot.
|
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
|
Article Plan Soup recipes: ideas for original soups ▼
|