Pumpkin soup recipe: pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes



Serves 4



1 big chunk of pumpkin

2 cooking apples

1 onion

1 carton or tin of coconut milk (200ml)

1 cube of chicken stock

1 bay leaf

1 tbsp olive oil



Peel the pumpkin and apples with a knife. Chop the pumpkin into large cubes, remove the centre and pips from the apples and chop the flesh into pieces. Peel the onion and chop chunkily. Heat the oil in a pan and cook the vegetables in it for 2 minutes. Add a litre of water, the stock and bay leaf, cover and cook for 30 minutes (or 10 minutes in a pressure cooker). Blend well, add the coconut milk, taste and season. Serve hot.





