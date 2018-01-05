>
>
>
Vegetables
Warming winter soups
Article in images

Quick Chinese soup recipe

 

- Quick Chinese soup recipe
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves 4 

1 vegetable stock cube
1 chicken stock cube
1 small packet of Chinese noodles (in specialist supermarkets) or vermicelli
15 fresh button mushrooms
1 big carrot
1 clove of garlic
1 small piece of ginger
1 sprig of fresh coriander
Powdered chilli
Soy sauce

Peel and chop the carrot and mushrooms into fine slices. Peel and grate a piece of ginger the size of a thumbnail. Heat a teaspoonful of oil in a pan and cook the garlic and ginger for a few minutes.

Pour 750ml hot water into the pan and add the stock cubes. Mix until completely dissolved, add the piece of carrot and leave to cook for 2 minutes. Add the noodles and cook according to the instructions. Remove from the heat, add the fine slices of mushrooms (the hot soup will cook them), the coriander, a pinch of chilli and a drizzle of soy sauce. Serve immediately.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         