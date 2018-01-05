- Quick Chinese soup recipe

|
Warming winter soups
|Article in images
|
|
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves 4
1 vegetable stock cube
1 chicken stock cube
1 small packet of Chinese noodles (in specialist supermarkets) or vermicelli
15 fresh button mushrooms
1 big carrot
1 clove of garlic
1 small piece of ginger
1 sprig of fresh coriander
Powdered chilli
Soy sauce
Peel and chop the carrot and mushrooms into fine slices. Peel and grate a piece of ginger the size of a thumbnail. Heat a teaspoonful of oil in a pan and cook the garlic and ginger for a few minutes.
Pour 750ml hot water into the pan and add the stock cubes. Mix until completely dissolved, add the piece of carrot and leave to cook for 2 minutes. Add the noodles and cook according to the instructions. Remove from the heat, add the fine slices of mushrooms (the hot soup will cook them), the coriander, a pinch of chilli and a drizzle of soy sauce. Serve immediately.
|
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
|
Article Plan Soup recipes: ideas for original soups ▼
More recipes :
|