Quick Chinese soup recipe Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes



Serves 4



1 vegetable stock cube

1 chicken stock cube

1 small packet of Chinese noodles (in specialist supermarkets) or vermicelli

15 fresh button mushrooms

1 big carrot

1 clove of garlic

1 small piece of ginger

1 sprig of fresh coriander

Powdered chilli

Soy sauce



Peel and chop the carrot and mushrooms into fine slices. Peel and grate a piece of ginger the size of a thumbnail. Heat a teaspoonful of oil in a pan and cook the garlic and ginger for a few minutes.



Pour 750ml hot water into the pan and add the stock cubes. Mix until completely dissolved, add the piece of carrot and leave to cook for 2 minutes. Add the noodles and cook according to the instructions. Remove from the heat, add the fine slices of mushrooms (the hot soup will cook them), the coriander, a pinch of chilli and a drizzle of soy sauce. Serve immediately.





