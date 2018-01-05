Recipe Italian tomato and pasta soup Preparation: 15 min

Cooking time: 20 min



Serves 4



1 tin of peeled tomatoes

1 sugar cube

2 tbsp pesto

250g small farfalle pasta

2 handfuls of frozen peas

2 thick slices of cured ham

1 cube of beef stock

1 big onion

1 clove of garlic

1 sprig of rosemary

2 tbsp olive oil

Parmesan to serve



Peel and finely chop the onion. peel and crush the garlic using a garlic zoom (or chop it finely).

Fry the onion and garlic in olive oil until golden. Add the tin of tomatoes, sugar, crumbled stock, rosemary and half a litre of water.





Cover and leave to cook for 10 minutes over a gentle heat. Add the ham and pesto and serve immediately in large bowls. Sprinkle with parmesan to taste.





