Vegetables
Warming winter soups
Article in images

Recipe Italian tomato and pasta soup

 

Preparation: 15 min
Cooking time: 20 min

Serves 4

1 tin of peeled tomatoes
1 sugar cube
2 tbsp pesto
250g small farfalle pasta
2 handfuls of frozen peas
2 thick slices of cured ham
1 cube of beef stock
1 big onion
1 clove of garlic
1 sprig of rosemary
2 tbsp olive oil
Parmesan to serve

Peel and finely chop the onion. peel and crush the garlic using a garlic zoom (or chop it finely).
Fry the onion and garlic in olive oil until golden. Add the tin of tomatoes, sugar, crumbled stock, rosemary and half a litre of water.


Cover and leave to cook for 10 minutes over a gentle heat. Add the ham and pesto and serve immediately in large bowls. Sprinkle with parmesan to taste.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
