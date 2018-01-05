>
>
>
Vegetables
Warming winter soups
Article in images

Soup recipe: Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup

 

- Soup recipe: Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup
Preparation: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Serves 4

150g shelled, unsalted peanuts
1 tin of sweetcorn
2 large Spanish onions
1 stick of celery
1 litre of water
1 cube of stock (or skimmed stock)
Powdered chilli
10g butter

Rinse and drain the sweetcorn thoroughly. Peel and hash the onions and stick of celery. Melt the butter and fry the onions in it, adding a pinch of salt to make the onions retain their water. Add the peanuts to the pan and grill lightly. Add the sweetcorn, cover with water, crumble in the stock, cover and leave to simmer gently for 10 minutes. Blend, taste, season with chilli and salt if necessary. Serve immediately.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
Tags Vegetables
Reader ranking:3.3/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         