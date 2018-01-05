Soup recipe: Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Serves 4



150g shelled, unsalted peanuts

1 tin of sweetcorn

2 large Spanish onions

1 stick of celery

1 litre of water

1 cube of stock (or skimmed stock)

Powdered chilli

10g butter



Rinse and drain the sweetcorn thoroughly. Peel and hash the onions and stick of celery. Melt the butter and fry the onions in it, adding a pinch of salt to make the onions retain their water. Add the peanuts to the pan and grill lightly. Add the sweetcorn, cover with water, crumble in the stock, cover and leave to simmer gently for 10 minutes. Blend, taste, season with chilli and salt if necessary. Serve immediately.





