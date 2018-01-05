Recipe Oriental carrot and chickpea soup

|
Warming winter soups
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Preparation: 10 minutes
Serves 4
600g carrots
400g tinned chickpeas
1 tomato
1 onion
1 clove of garlic
1 tsp curry powder
1 pan of vegetable stock
1 tbsp olive oil
20g raisins
1 small sprig of fresh coriander
Wash and peel the vegetables and chop into big chunks.
Rinse the chickpeas under cold water and drain.
Heat the vegetables in a pan with a tablespoonful of olive oil, add three quarters of the chickpeas, the stock and curry powder. Pour a litre of water into the pan, bring to the boil and leave to cook for 45 minutes.
Remove from the heat, blend the soup a little and serve in bowls with the raisins, the rest of the chickpeas and the chopped coriander to garnish. No need to add salt.
Recipe by Knorr
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
