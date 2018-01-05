Recipe Oriental carrot and chickpea soup © Knorr







































Preparation: 10 minutes Cooking time: 45 minutes



Serves 4



600g carrots

400g tinned chickpeas

1 tomato

1 onion

1 clove of garlic

1 tsp curry powder

1 pan of vegetable stock

1 tbsp olive oil

20g raisins

1 small sprig of fresh coriander



Wash and peel the vegetables and chop into big chunks.

Rinse the chickpeas under cold water and drain.

Heat the vegetables in a pan with a tablespoonful of olive oil, add three quarters of the chickpeas, the stock and curry powder. Pour a litre of water into the pan, bring to the boil and leave to cook for 45 minutes.



Remove from the heat, blend the soup a little and serve in bowls with the raisins, the rest of the chickpeas and the chopped coriander to garnish. No need to add salt.



