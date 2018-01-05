>
>
>
Warming winter soups
Article in images

Vegetable soups packed with vitamins: recipes

 

Do away with your peeler: buy organic veg you can cook with the skin on. Vegetable skin is full of vitamins and antioxidants, so it's a shame to throw it out. If you have a pressure cooker, 10 minutes are all it takes to conjure up fresh home-made soup.

Short on time? Just use a mix of frozen veg, a bouquet garni, a stock cube and a drizzle of low-fat cream.

Be original and try different fruit and vegetable combinations. Apples, pears and chestnuts all go perfectly with pumpkin, sweet potatoes and seasonal root vegetables such as carrots and parnsips. Try this tomato and orange soup for a serious boost of Vitamin C!

> Featured recipe: pumpkin, apple and coconut milk soup




  
  
