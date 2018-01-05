>
Vegetables
Warming winter soups
Broth and stock soups

 

- Broth and stock soups
When it's biting cold and you want to get something warm down your throat, light but perfumed Oriental soups are just the ticket: simple, speedy and healthy, with distinctive flavours.

To make these soups, customise a stock cube and boiling water. Use vegetable or chicken based stock cubes which are tasty but not too salty. Add a handful of chives, a drizzle of sesame oil, a chopped chicken breast and a star anise to your stock...or use whatever you fancy!

Stock, chopped tofu, leeks and soy sauce make quick, easy Japanese-style soups. Mix leftover chicken with the zest of a lime and some chopped coriander to make Thai soup.

