- Broth and stock soups

> Featured recipe: Quick Chinese soup

When it's biting cold and you want to get something warm down your throat, light but perfumedare just the ticket: simple, speedy and healthy, with distinctive flavours.To make these soups , customise a stock cube and boiling water. Use vegetable or chicken based stock cubes which are tasty but not too salty. Add a handful of chives , a drizzle of sesame oil, a chopped chicken breast and a star anise to your stock...or use whatever you fancy!Stock, chopped tofu , leeks and soy sauce make quick, easy Japanese-style soups. Mix leftover chicken with the zest of a lime and some chopped coriander to make Thai soup