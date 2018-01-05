- Broth and stock soups

When it's biting cold and you want to get something warm down your throat, light but perfumed Oriental soups
are just the ticket: simple, speedy and healthy, with distinctive flavours.
To make these soups
, customise a stock
cube and boiling water. Use vegetable or chicken
based stock cubes which are tasty but not too salty. Add a handful of chives
, a drizzle of sesame oil, a chopped chicken breast
and a star anise to your stock...or use whatever you fancy!
Stock, chopped tofu
, leeks and soy sauce
make quick, easy Japanese-style soups. Mix leftover chicken with the zest of a lime and some chopped coriander
to make Thai soup
.
> Featured recipe: Quick Chinese soup