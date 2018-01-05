Soup that makes a full meal Russian borsch, Vietnamian phô and Italian minestrone are main courses rather than starters, with all the vegetables, protein and carbs you need in one bowl!



Take inspiration from these hearty recipes and serve a choice of ingredients on the side in little bowls so that everyone can compose their own bowl of soup (and taste everyone else's). Kids love it!



All-in-one soups are also a fantastic way of using up leftovers and masking ingredients that don't always go down well with fussy eaters. Get your biggest bowls out and have fun making healthy, hearty soups.



