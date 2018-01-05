>
Vegetables
Warming winter soups
Exotic, original soup recipes

 

If courgette soup induces moans and groans at the table, add a touch of spice to your soups and the kids will beg for seconds!

Basic ingredients and spices do for soups what stylish accessories do for little black dresses. Try a little ginger or nutmeg in pumpkin soup, tonka beans in potato soup, paprika or mild chili in courgette soup or cumin with carrot soup.

For exotic different flavours, replace cream with soya milk (not the vanilla-flavoured variety) or coconut milk, and use sesame oil instead of olive oil to fry vegetables.

A final tip: cook a few nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts or almonds) with your veg and blend them all together in your food processor to give your soups unique flavour (and healthier forms of fat than cream!).

Featured recipe: Indian sweetcorn and peanut soup




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
01/01/2010
