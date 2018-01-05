Budget recipes with pulses Lentils, chickpeas and beans are cheap as chips but not very popular, yet they're deliciously different in soups: creamy, tasty and full of goodness (being packed with fibre and antioxidants).



Pulses go particularly well with herbs like thyme and rosemary, which make them easier to digest. A bowl of soup made with pulses, a yoghurt and a piece of fruit make a perfect light evening meal.



Tip: Pour your soup through a very fine sieve after blending to remove any unappetising skin.



Chefs love pulses for their delicate flavour, but we tend to forget we've a bag lurking in the back of the cupboard at home. Time to resdiscover them and create some seriously tasty budget soups.





> Featured recipe: carrot and chickpea soup





