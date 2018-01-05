>
Vegetables
Warming winter soups
Budget recipes with pulses

 

- Budget recipes with pulses
Lentils, chickpeas and beans are cheap as chips but not very popular, yet they're deliciously different in soups: creamy, tasty and full of goodness (being packed with fibre and antioxidants).

Pulses go particularly well with herbs like thyme and rosemary, which make them easier to digest. A bowl of soup made with pulses, a yoghurt and a piece of fruit make a perfect light evening meal.

Tip: Pour your soup through a very fine sieve after blending to remove any unappetising skin.

Chefs love pulses for their delicate flavour, but we tend to forget we've a bag lurking in the back of the cupboard at home. Time to resdiscover them and create some seriously tasty budget soups.


