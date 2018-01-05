>
>
>
Vegetables

Freezer meals: recipes with frozen vegetables, veg recipes

Article in images
  

© Picard - Freezer meals: recipes with frozen vegetables, veg recipes
© Picard
We’re all for eating our greens, but you have to pick, wash, peel, chop and prepare them, then use them up before they go off. With the best intentions in the world, you can often end up with withered courgettes for your efforts, or discover that the green beans you couldn’t be bothered to de-stalk have gone off in the bottom of your fridge...

The answer to lazy cooking days? Cheat with frozen vegetables. They taste almost as good as fresh, provide vitamins and minerals, save you precious time and are even kinder to the environment. We show you why and bring you seven easy recipes to conjure up using the contents of your freezer.

Related articles:
The cheat's way to healthier cooking
Raw recipes




VG, SH

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Tags Vegetables
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsNew celebrity couples
Ten men who you don’t want to marry 30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         