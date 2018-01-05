Freezer meals: recipes with frozen vegetables, veg recipes

© Picard We’re all for eating our greens, but you have to pick, wash, peel, chop and prepare them, then use them up before they go off. With the best intentions in the world, you can often end up with withered courgettes for your efforts, or discover that the green beans you couldn’t be bothered to de-stalk have gone off in the bottom of your fridge... The answer to lazy cooking days? Cheat with frozen vegetables. They taste almost as good as fresh, provide vitamins and minerals, save you precious time and are even kinder to the environment. We show you why and bring you seven easy recipes to conjure up using the contents of your freezer.



