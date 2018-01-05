>
Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Frozen vegetables save time and money

 

A kilo of frozen peppers is always equivalent to a kilo for cooking, unlike a kilo of fresh peppers you need to chop and remove the seeds, stalks and pith.

If you buy more fresh ingredients than you need, you can always prepare the lot and freeze what you don’t need to use another time.

The price of frozen vegetables doesn’t fluctuate with the seasons as the price of fresh produce does, and frozen vegetables are available all year round.

Ready peeled, chopped and blanched veggies come all ready to use: either defrost them in the oven or microwave or add them directly to your pan without defrosting. Experiment with the plain vegetables and mixes you can get hold of!




  
  
