Nutrition in frozen vegetables

|
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
|Article in images
|
|
FALSE: Blanching makes frozen vegetables retain their natural, intense colour. Bright green frozen peas and luminous orange carrots are at their optimum colour thanks to their natural pigments, not colouring.
>When you buy frozen and tinned vegetables you never really know what’s in them.
FALSE: It’s all in the label.
- Name of the product
- How it has been prepared.
- Net quantity frozen, packaging volume, total weight and weight in grams when drained.
- Name and address of manufacturer.
- Country of origin if the product does not come from the EU.
- Ingredients, listed in order with the largest first.
- Cooking or preparation instructions.
- Nutritional information.
Now check out our recipes!
|
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
|
Article Plan Freezer meals: recipes with frozen vegetables, veg recipes ▼
More recipes :
|