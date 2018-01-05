>
Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Nutrition in frozen vegetables

 

>Frozen veg contains colouring.
FALSE: Blanching makes frozen vegetables retain their natural, intense colour. Bright green frozen peas and luminous orange carrots are at their optimum colour thanks to their natural pigments, not colouring.

>When you buy frozen and tinned vegetables you never really know what’s in them.
FALSE: It’s all in the label.
- Name of the product
- How it has been prepared.
- Net quantity frozen, packaging volume, total weight and weight in grams when drained.
- Name and address of manufacturer.
- Country of origin if the product does not come from the EU.
- Ingredients, listed in order with the largest first.
- Cooking or preparation instructions.
- Nutritional information.

Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Vegetables
