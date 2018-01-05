Nutrition in frozen vegetables © Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés >Frozen veg contains colouring.

FALSE: Blanching makes frozen vegetables retain their natural, intense colour.



>When you buy frozen and tinned vegetables you never really know what’s in them.

Bright green frozen peas and luminous orange carrots are at their optimum colour thanks to their natural pigments, not colouring. FALSE: It’s all in the label.



- How it has been prepared.

- Net quantity frozen, packaging volume, total weight and weight in grams when drained.

- Name and address of manufacturer.

- Country of origin if the product does not come from the EU.

- Ingredients, listed in order with the largest first.

-

- Nutritional information.



Now check out our - Name of the product- How it has been prepared.- Net quantity frozen, packaging volume, total weight and weight in grams when drained.- Name and address of manufacturer.- Country of origin if the product does not come from the EU.- Ingredients, listed in order with the largest first. Cooking or preparation instructions.- Nutritional information.Now check out our recipes







