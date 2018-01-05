>
Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Hummus recipe

 

No defrosting required
Preparation: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 4 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4)

Frozen ingredients:
450g peeled broad beans
2 tbsp chopped parsley
25g mixed nuts
6 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp chopped garlic

Juice of 1 lemon
Salt and freshly-ground pepper

Preparation:

> Cook the beans in salted boiling water for 4 minutes and drain. Crush the nuts with a knife. Blend the beans with the parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season and top with the nuts and parsley. Serve with slices of wholegrain toast.





  
  
