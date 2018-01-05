Hummus recipe © PICARD

Preparation: 5 minutes





Ingredients (serves 4)



Frozen ingredients:

450g peeled

2 tbsp chopped

25g mixed nuts

1 tbsp chopped garlic Juice of 1 lemon



Preparation:



> Cook the beans in salted boiling water for 4 minutes and drain. Crush the nuts with a knife. Blend the beans with the parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season and top with the nuts and parsley. Serve with slices of wholegrain toast








