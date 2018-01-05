Hummus recipe

|
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
|Article in images
|
|
No defrosting required
Preparation: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 4 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4)
Frozen ingredients:
450g peeled broad beans
2 tbsp chopped parsley
25g mixed nuts
6 tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly-ground pepper
Preparation:
> Cook the beans in salted boiling water for 4 minutes and drain. Crush the nuts with a knife. Blend the beans with the parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Season and top with the nuts and parsley. Serve with slices of wholegrain toast.
|
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
|
Article Plan Freezer meals: recipes with frozen vegetables, veg recipes ▼
|