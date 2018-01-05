>
>
>
Article in images

Salmon recipe: salmon, bean and lettuce rolls

 

Preparation: 10 minutes 
Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients (serves 1)

100g frozen or tinned green beans
2 lettuce leaves
1 slice of smoked salmon
1 tbsp low-fat cream cheese
1 flat tsp Savora mustard (sweet, spicy relish-type mustard)
Juice of half a lime
1 small cup of tomato juice
basil leaf
1 tsp soy sauce

Preparation:

Cook the frozen beans in a pan for 5 minutes. Leave to cool, drain and dry (if using tinned beans, simply drain). Wash the lettuce and place half a slice of smoked salmon on each leaf. Spread the cream cheese, mustard and lime juice on top. Season lightly.

Place the beans together in the middle of the lettuce leaves and roll up. Serve the tomato juice, basil and soy sauce on the side for dipping. Keep in an airtight container.

Recipe by Gilles Choukroun.




  
  
