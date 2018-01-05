Salmon recipe: salmon, bean and lettuce rolls © Patrick Aufauvre for l’interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés.





Ingredients (serves 1)



100g frozen or tinned green beans

2

1 slice of smoked

1 tbsp low-fat cheese

1 flat tsp Savora mustard (



1 small cup of

1

1 tsp soy



Preparation:



Cook the frozen beans in a pan for 5 minutes. Leave to cool, drain and dry (if using tinned beans, simply drain). Wash the lettuce and place half a slice of smoked salmon on each leaf. Spread the cream cheese, mustard and lime juice on top. Season lightly.



Place the beans together in the middle of the lettuce leaves and roll up. Serve the tomato juice, basil and soy sauce on the side for dipping. Keep in an airtight container.



