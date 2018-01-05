>
Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Article in images

Prawn recipe: King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup

 

© Patrick Aufauvre, photos réalisées pour l’interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés.

Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 12 minutes

Ingredients (serves 2)

200g frozen cauliflower
100ml milk
100ml single cream
Salt and sea salt
1/8 of a cinnamon stick
1 pinch ground cinnamon
6 whole king prawns (fresh or frozen)  
1 ½ limes, in quarters
 
Preparation

Cook the frozen cauliflower for 8-10 minutes in the milk, cream and cinnamon. Remove the cinnamon stick, blend, sieve finely and season. Add the pinch of cinnamon and if necessary, add extra milk to get a more liquid consistency. 

Skewer each prawn with a lime quarter on a cocktail stick and heat in a non-stick pan for 1 minute on each side. Season with sea salt.

Pour the soup into 2 bowls and arrange the prawns on plates. Squeeze the lime juice over the prawns and enjoy with the soup.

Recipe by Gilles Choukroun (Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés)



 




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
