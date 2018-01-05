Prawn recipe: King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup

|
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 12 minutes
Ingredients (serves 2)
200g frozen cauliflower
100ml milk
100ml single cream
Salt and sea salt
1/8 of a cinnamon stick
1 pinch ground cinnamon
6 whole king prawns (fresh or frozen)
1 ½ limes, in quarters
Preparation
Cook the frozen cauliflower for 8-10 minutes in the milk, cream and cinnamon. Remove the cinnamon stick, blend, sieve finely and season. Add the pinch of cinnamon and if necessary, add extra milk to get a more liquid consistency.
Skewer each prawn with a lime quarter on a cocktail stick and heat in a non-stick pan for 1 minute on each side. Season with sea salt.
Pour the soup into 2 bowls and arrange the prawns on plates. Squeeze the lime juice over the prawns and enjoy with the soup.
Recipe by Gilles Choukroun (Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés)
