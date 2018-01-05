Prawn recipe: King prawns with cauliflower and cinnamon soup © Patrick Aufauvre, photos réalisées pour l’interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés.





Ingredients (serves 2)



200g frozen

100ml

100ml single

Salt and sea salt

1/8 of a

1 pinch ground cinnamon

6 whole king

1 ½ limes, in quarters Preparation: 20 minutes Cooking time: 12 minutes200g frozen cauliflower 100ml milk 100ml single cream Salt and sea salt1/8 of a cinnamon stick1 pinch ground cinnamon6 whole king prawns (fresh or frozen)1 ½ limes, in quarters Preparation



Cook the frozen cauliflower for 8-10 minutes in the milk, cream and cinnamon. Remove the cinnamon stick, blend, sieve finely and season. Add the pinch of cinnamon and if necessary, add extra milk to get a more liquid consistency.



Skewer each



Pour the



Recipe by Gilles Choukroun (Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés) Cook the frozen cauliflower for 8-10 minutes in the milk, cream and cinnamon. Remove the cinnamon stick, blend, sieve finely and season. Add the pinch of cinnamon and if necessary, add extra milk to get a more liquid consistency.Skewer each prawn with a lime quarter on a cocktail stick and heat in a non-stick pan for 1 minute on each side. Season with sea salt.Pour the soup into 2 bowls and arrange the prawns on plates. Squeeze the lime juice over the prawns and enjoy with the soup.









