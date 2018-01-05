Tuna starter: tuna and spinach recipe © Patrick Aufauvre, photos réalisées pour l’interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés. Preparation: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes



Ingredients (serves 4)



4 sheets of filo pastry

Olive oil

250g frozen spinach

4 pinches ground cumin

4 very fine slices of lemon

400g fresh or frozen tuna

80g frozen or tinned carrots Juice of half a lemon

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1/4 sprig of chopped

Salt and 1 pinch chilli powder1/4 sprig of chopped parsley Salt and pepper

Preparation



Roll the sheets of pastry out side by side on your work surface and brush them with olive oil.



Cook the 250g frozen spinach in salted boiling water for 1 minute, leave to cool, drain and squeeze gently.



Place a slice of lemon in the centre of each sheet of pastry and spoon on small piles of spinach. Arrange a 100g portion of the tuna (cut into 4 slices) onto each sheet of pastry. Close up the parcels, making a round shape. Simply bring the edges to meet the top, fold and press together, then turn over so that the smooth side of the parcels is face up.



Bake for 6-8 minutes in the oven at 180°C (Gas Mark 6).



Blend together the carrots (chopped into very thin slices), 4 tbsp olive oil, the juice of half a lemon, salt, pepper, cumin seeds, powdered chilli and parsley in a bowl.



Enjoy the parcels hot or cold, drizzled with the



