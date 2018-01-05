>
Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Article in images

Tuna starter: tuna and spinach recipe

 

© Patrick Aufauvre, photos réalisées pour l’interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés. - Tuna starter: tuna and spinach recipe
© Patrick Aufauvre, photos réalisées pour l’interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés.
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4)

4 sheets of filo pastry
Olive oil
250g frozen spinach
4 pinches ground cumin
4 very fine slices of lemon
400g fresh or frozen tuna
80g frozen or tinned carrots

Juice of half a lemon
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 pinch chilli powder
1/4 sprig of chopped parsley
Salt and pepper

Preparation

Roll the sheets of pastry out side by side on your work surface and brush them with olive oil.

Cook the 250g frozen spinach in salted boiling water for 1 minute, leave to cool, drain and squeeze gently.

Place a slice of lemon in the centre of each sheet of pastry and spoon on small piles of spinach. Arrange a 100g portion of the tuna (cut into 4 slices) onto each sheet of pastry. Close up the parcels, making a round shape. Simply bring the edges to meet the top, fold and press together, then turn over so that the smooth side of the parcels is face up.

Bake for 6-8 minutes in the oven at 180°C (Gas Mark 6).

Blend together the carrots (chopped into very thin slices), 4 tbsp olive oil, the juice of half a lemon, salt, pepper, cumin seeds, powdered chilli and parsley in a bowl.

Enjoy the parcels hot or cold, drizzled with the carrot and cumin vinaigrette.

Recipe by Gilles Choukroun (Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés)





  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
