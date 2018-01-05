|
|
Recipe: Green vegetable and parmesan crunch
|
© Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés
Preparation: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 11 minutes
Ingredients (serves 4)
250g frozen green beans
250g frozen peppers
250g frozen broccoli or 750g frozen mixed veg
6 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
80g grated parmesan
1 tbsp flour
400ml water
Rock salt (or sea salt, if you have none) and pepper
Preparation
Mix the grated parmesan with the flour.
Steam the vegetables for 11 minutes. If using frozen veg, heat in a pan.
Meanwhile, mix the olive oil and vinegar. Put a non-stick pan on a high heat. Place a piece of absorbent kitchen paper on a plate. Place spoonfuls of flour and grated parmesan in the pan. Wait until the parmesan melts, becomes transparent, bubbles and turns nice and golden on the edges. Remove the crunchy topping very carefully using a spatula (or a large spoon) and lay on the paper.
Once the vegetables are cooked, arrange them on 4 plates. Wait for 3 minutes until they cool a little before pouring the vinaigrette over the top. Season with pepper, garnish with the parmesan crunch and serve.
Recipe by Nicole Seeman for L'interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés