Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Article in images

Recipe: Green vegetable and parmesan crunch

 

© Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés - Recipe: Green vegetable and parmesan crunch
© Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés

Preparation: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 11 minutes

Ingredients (serves 4)
250g frozen green beans
250g frozen peppers
250g frozen broccoli or 750g frozen mixed veg
6 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

80g grated parmesan
1 tbsp flour
400ml water

Rock salt (or sea salt, if you have none) and pepper

Preparation 

Mix the grated parmesan with the flour.

Steam the vegetables for 11 minutes. If using frozen veg, heat in a pan.

Meanwhile, mix the olive oil and vinegar. Put a non-stick pan on a high heat. Place a piece of absorbent kitchen paper on a plate. Place spoonfuls of flour and grated parmesan in the pan. Wait until the parmesan melts, becomes transparent, bubbles and turns nice and golden on the edges. Remove the crunchy topping very carefully using a spatula (or a large spoon) and lay on the paper.

Once the vegetables are cooked, arrange them on 4 plates. Wait for 3 minutes until they cool a little before pouring the vinaigrette over the top. Season with pepper, garnish with the parmesan crunch and serve.

Recipe by Nicole Seeman for L'interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
