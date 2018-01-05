Recipe: savoury crumble © Interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés.





Ingredients (serves 4)



1 kg frozen cooked

40g butter

90g oats

60g grated

1 clove of

2 tbsp frozen

Pepper



Preparation:



Preheat the oven to 200°C.



Cook the frozen ratatouille for 8-10 minutes in the microwave on max heat (or heat up tinned raratouille in a pan for a few minutes).



Cut the butter up into little pieces and place in a bowl with the grated emmenthal and oats. Season with pepper. Knead with your fingers, making sure you crush the pieces of butter until all the ingredients are well mixed in and the mixture is crumbly.



Peel and chop the garlic clove in two and rub an oven dish with the garlic.

Drain the vegetables and place them in the oven dish. Add the chopped basil, season with pepper and mix. Arrange the



Recipe by Nicole Seeman for L'interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés Preparation: 5 minutes Cooking time: 35 minutes1 kg frozen cooked ratatouille (alternatively, used tinned)40g butter90g oats60g grated emmenthal 1 clove of garlic 2 tbsp frozen basil Preheat the oven to 200°C.Cook the frozen ratatouille for 8-10 minutes in the microwave on max heat (or heat up tinned raratouille in a pan for a few minutes).Cut the butter up into little pieces and place in a bowl with the grated emmenthal and oats. Season with pepper. Knead with your fingers, making sure you crush the pieces of butter until all the ingredients are well mixed in and the mixture is crumbly.Peel and chop the garlic clove in two and rub an oven dish with the garlic.Drain the vegetables and place them in the oven dish. Add the chopped basil, season with pepper and mix. Arrange the crumble mix over the top to make a crust and bake for 25 minutes.





