Vegetables
Freezer meals using frozen vegetables
Curry recipe: vegetable, coriander and coconut curry

   

- Curry recipe: vegetable, coriander and coconut curry

Preparation: 10 min
Cooking time: 20 min

Ingredients (serves 4)

200g carrots (weight when drained)
200g frozen courgettes or 200g frozen green beans
200g frozen Brussels sprouts
200g frozen spinach leaves
200ml coconut milk
1 tbsp curry powder

1 tbsp lime juice (alternatively, use lemon juice)
8 sprigs fresh coriander
Optional: 4 tbsp grated coconut

Preparation :

Heat the carrots, add the Brussels sprouts and courgettes or the frozen beans and cook for another 6 minutes. At the same time, cook the frozen spinach in a pan, also for 6 minutes.  

Meanwhile, wash and dry the sprigs of coriander and tear the leaves up. When the vegetables are cooked, drain them and set aside. Add the coconut milk, lemon juice and curry powder to the big pan, bring to the boil for a minute, then add the vegetables and leave to cook for 2 minutes on a high heat.

If you want to brown the coconut, heat a pan on a high heat and heat the grated coconut for around a minute until nicely golden. Serve garnished with coriander leaves and grated coconut.

Recipe created by Nicole Seeman for L'interprofession des légumes en conserve et surgelés




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
