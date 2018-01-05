>
Chocolate

Mascarpone recipes: desserts and savoury dishes

© Laurent Rouvrais for Galbani - Mascarpone recipes: desserts and savoury dishes
© Laurent Rouvrais for Galbani

Not technically a cheese, mascarpone is the triple cream that makes Italian tiramisu so irresistible.

Find out how to use that tub of mascarpone in the fridge to dress up pasta, create tasty dips and whip up indulgent creamy fruit desserts as well as classic tiramisu (and our favourite variations).
 

Andiamo!













Savoury recipes:
Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles
- Tuna dip
- Salmon roe, lemon and mascarpone pasta

Desserts:
- Tiramisu
- Raspberry biscuit sundae
- Strawberry trifle
Baked chocolate cheesecake
Pomegranate mousse
 




Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
