Recipe: Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles

Serves 4
Ingredients
250g fresh goat's cheese
100g mascarpone
Toppings:
1/2 sprig chives
100g raisins
100g pine nuts
2 tbsp cumin seeds
2tbsp paprika
Blend the goat's cheese, mascarpone and pepper together and refrigerate. Wash and chop the chives and sprinkle the various toppings onto separate small plates. Mould the cheese mix into 20 little balls with the help of a teaspoon. Roll 5 balls in each of the toppings (raisins, cumin, pine nuts, chives and paprika). Arrange one of each type in 4 glass bowls and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
