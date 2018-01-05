Recipe: Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles © Luminarc Substitute crème fraîche for mascarpone in quiches and sauces to add creamy substance to your dishes. Mascarpone softens the taste of strong cheeses and gives them a lovely consistency.



Serves 4



Ingredients

250g fresh goat's cheese

100g mascarpone



Toppings:

1/2 sprig chives

100g raisins

100g pine nuts

2 tbsp cumin seeds

2tbsp paprika



Blend the goat's cheese, mascarpone and pepper together and refrigerate. Wash and chop the chives and sprinkle the various toppings onto separate small plates. Mould the cheese mix into 20 little balls with the help of a teaspoon. Roll 5 balls in each of the toppings (raisins, cumin, pine nuts, chives and paprika). Arrange one of each type in 4 glass bowls and refrigerate until ready to serve.







