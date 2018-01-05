>
>
>
Chocolate
Mascarpone delights
Article in images

Recipe: Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles

 

© Luminarc - Recipe: Mascarpone and goat's cheese nibbles
© Luminarc
Substitute crème fraîche for mascarpone in quiches and sauces to add creamy substance to your dishes. Mascarpone softens the taste of strong cheeses and gives them a lovely consistency.

Serves 4

Ingredients
250g fresh goat's cheese
100g mascarpone

Toppings:
1/2 sprig chives
100g raisins
100g pine nuts
2 tbsp cumin seeds
2tbsp paprika

Blend the goat's cheese, mascarpone and pepper together and refrigerate. Wash and chop the chives and sprinkle the various toppings onto separate small plates. Mould the cheese mix into 20 little balls with the help of a teaspoon. Roll 5 balls in each of the toppings (raisins, cumin, pine nuts, chives and paprika). Arrange one of each type in 4 glass bowls and refrigerate until ready to serve.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Jessica Albas maternity style
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         