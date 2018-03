Recipe: Lemon and mascarpone pasta Jean-François Hamon for Mascarpone Galbani Mascarpone wouldn't be Italian if wasn't delicious with pasta! Add a tablespoonful to tomato sauce to make it wonderfully creamy.



Serves 4



Ingredients

400g linguine (or tagliatelle if you haven't any)

1 lemon

1 pot of mascarpone

1 pot of salmon roe

Dill or chives to garnish



See the full recipe