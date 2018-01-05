Recipe: Tiramisu ©Laurent Rouvrais for Galbani

The first time you buy mascarpone is invariably when you make that irresistible Italian classic, tiramisu.



Tip: Make your tiramisu the night before - it will be even more scrummy after a night in the fridge.



Serves 6



Ingredients

12 finger biscuits

150g mascarpone

150g single cream

2 egg yolks

4 tbsp sugar

1 small glass of cognac

3 tbsp unsweetened cacao powder

1 small cup of strong black coffee



See full recipe



