>
>
>
Chocolate
Mascarpone delights
Article in images

Recipe: Tiramisu

 

©Laurent Rouvrais for Galbani - Recipe: Tiramisu
©Laurent Rouvrais for Galbani

The first time you buy mascarpone is invariably when you make that irresistible Italian classic, tiramisu.

Tip: Make your tiramisu the night before - it will be even more scrummy after a night in the fridge.

Serves 6

Ingredients
12 finger biscuits
150g mascarpone
150g single cream
2 egg yolks
4 tbsp sugar
1 small glass of cognac
3 tbsp unsweetened cacao powder
1 small cup of strong black coffee

See full recipe

Other tiramisu recipes:
- Pink strawberry tiramisu
- Berry tiramisu
- West Indian tiramisu




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         