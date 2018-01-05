Recipe: Tiramisu

|
Mascarpone delights
|Article in images
The first time you buy mascarpone is invariably when you make that irresistible Italian classic, tiramisu.
Tip: Make your tiramisu the night before - it will be even more scrummy after a night in the fridge.
Serves 6
Ingredients
12 finger biscuits
150g mascarpone
150g single cream
2 egg yolks
4 tbsp sugar
1 small glass of cognac
3 tbsp unsweetened cacao powder
1 small cup of strong black coffee
Other tiramisu recipes:
- Pink strawberry tiramisu
- Berry tiramisu
- West Indian tiramisu
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
