- Recipe: Raspberry biscuit sundae

Mix mascarpone with eggs or whipped cream to get a silky mousse that goes fabulously with red berries and looks great served in glasses or ramekins.
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 pack pink wafer biscuits
400g raspberries
150g white chocolate
125g mascarpone
50g cottage cheese
2 egg whites
Raspberry ice cream
Other mascarpone desserts:
- Cherry verines with mascarpone and cinnamon
- Chocolate and mascarpone water ice
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
