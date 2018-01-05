>
>
>
Chocolate
Mascarpone delights
Article in images

Recipe: Raspberry biscuit sundae

 

- Recipe: Raspberry biscuit sundae

Mix mascarpone with eggs or whipped cream to get a silky mousse that goes fabulously with red berries and looks great served in glasses or ramekins.

Serves 6

Ingredients
1 pack pink wafer biscuits
400g raspberries
150g white chocolate
125g mascarpone
50g cottage cheese
2 egg whites
Raspberry ice cream

See the full recipe



Other mascarpone desserts:
- Cherry verines with mascarpone and cinnamon
- Chocolate and mascarpone water ice




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Retro foods - how many can you remember?Foods that you can easily grow at home
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         