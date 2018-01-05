>
>
>
Chocolate
Mascarpone delights
Article in images

Recipe: English strawberry trifle

 

- Recipe: English strawberry trifle

Strawberries and mascarpone go together like tea and biscuits: in charlottes, fruit salads, trifles, cheesecake...

Serves 6

Ingredients
600g good strawberries (try and get ones with a really strong flavour)
6 finger biscuits
1 tbsp icing sugar
100ml liquid cream
250g mascarpone cheese
200ml custard
6 tbsp Grand Marnier
50g silvered almonds

See the full recipe









  
  
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Tags Chocolate
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe longest celebrity relationships
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         