- Recipe: English strawberry trifle

Strawberries and mascarpone go together like tea and biscuits: in charlottes, fruit salads, trifles, cheesecake...
Serves 6
Ingredients
600g good strawberries (try and get ones with a really strong flavour)
6 finger biscuits
1 tbsp icing sugar
100ml liquid cream
250g mascarpone cheese
200ml custard
6 tbsp Grand Marnier
50g silvered almonds
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
