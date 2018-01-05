- Chocolate cheesecake recipe

|
Mascarpone delights
Mascarpone cheesecake is 100% indulgence: creamy, dense, full of flavour... dessert to die for!
Serves 6
Ingredients
Base:
150g digestive biscuits
2 tbsp sweetened cacao powder
6 tbsp melted butter
Topping:
250g mascarpone
250g cottage cheese
One small tub spreadable cheese
180g caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 eggs
80g dark chocolate (70% cacao solids)
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
