Chocolate
Mascarpone delights
Article in images

Chocolate cheesecake recipe

 

Mascarpone cheesecake is 100% indulgence: creamy, dense, full of flavour... dessert to die for!

Serves 6

Ingredients
Base:
150g digestive biscuits
2 tbsp sweetened cacao powder
6 tbsp melted butter
Topping:
250g mascarpone
250g cottage cheese
One small tub spreadable cheese
180g caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 eggs
80g dark chocolate (70% cacao solids)

Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
Chocolate
Reader ranking:4/5 
