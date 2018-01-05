Recipe: Pomegranate mousse © Comité des Vins d'Alsace Finally, don't forget that sweet mascarpone complements acidic fruits like reducrrants, passionfruit and pomegranate. Enjoy mascarpone/berry desserts in midwinter!



Serves 2



Ingredients

2 fresh egg whites

1 pinch of salt

40g icing sugar

100g mascarpone

100ml liquid crème fraîche

1 pomegranate

4 biscuits



Whip the egg whites and when they are almost standing up in peaks, add the sugar. Whip for another minutes. Mix the mascarpone with the crème fraîche in a bowl, then gradually add the egg whites very gently. Cling film and refrigerate for an hour.

Arrange most of the pomegranate seeds in the bottom of two ramekins, add the mousse, garnish with the remaining seeds and crumbled biscuits and serve.



Recommended wines: Sparkling white or rosé.





