Recipe: Pomegranate mousse

|
Mascarpone delights
|Article in images
|
|
Serves 2
Ingredients
2 fresh egg whites
1 pinch of salt
40g icing sugar
100g mascarpone
100ml liquid crème fraîche
1 pomegranate
4 biscuits
Whip the egg whites and when they are almost standing up in peaks, add the sugar. Whip for another minutes. Mix the mascarpone with the crème fraîche in a bowl, then gradually add the egg whites very gently. Cling film and refrigerate for an hour.
Arrange most of the pomegranate seeds in the bottom of two ramekins, add the mousse, garnish with the remaining seeds and crumbled biscuits and serve.
Recommended wines: Sparkling white or rosé.
Also on soFem:
> Recipe finder - what's in your fridge?
> 8 ways to use yoghurt
> Coffee desserts
> Chocolate heaven
|
Sarah Horrocks
12/03/2009
|
Article Plan Mascarpone recipes: desserts and savoury dishes ▼
|