3 Christmas menus
Article in images

Stuffed capon with honey

 
Stuffed capon with honey

Serves 6
Preparation: 35 min
Cooking time: 140 min

Ingredients:
2 kg capon (rooster) or chicken
2 bitter oranges
Stuffing :
50g sliced bread soaked in milk
1 bunch of parsley
50g raisins
1 onion, chopped
3 slices of cured ham (e.g parma ham)
5 pieces of preserved orange peel, chopped
100g chicken livers
Marinade :
3 tbs runny honey
10 rose hips
1 tbs 5 spice (oriental)
1 tbs thai fish sauce
5cl sherry vinegar
juice of 1 orange

Garnish :
8 figs
8 kumquats
1 grapefruit
1 bag of shallots
2 bitter oranges
Sauce:
juice of 1 orange
40g butter
20g flour
25cl chicken stock

Sarah Horrocks
18/12/2008
