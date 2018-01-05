Chocolate and orange log

Serves 8
Preparation: 80 min
Cooking time: 5 min
Ingredients:
For the log:
- 4 eggs
- 70g skimmed milk powder
- 15g cocoa powder
- 10gsugar
For the chocolate filling:
- 1/2l semi-skimmed milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 15g sugar
- 10g corn flour
- 20g cocoa powder
- 3 sheets gelatine
Syrup for cake:
- 20ml water
- 25g sugar
- Zest of one organic orange
Orange sauce:
- Juice and zest of four large oranges
Presentation:
- Small bunch of redcurrants
- Grated/desiccated coconut
- A few leaves fresh mint
