Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Recipes
Fruits
Chocolate
Fish and seafood
Meat
Vegetables
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
Recipes
3 Christmas menus
Article in images
Classic
Our
classic menu
contains simple, traditional and delicious
recipes
for your Christmas and New Year festivities.
You can easily prepare these dishes the day before your guests arrive, which will leave you plenty of time to get yourself looking gorgeous!
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
British recipes: Classic dishes from Great Britain
Tomato Recipes: tasty tomato recipe ideas
Christmas Food: The best Christmas recipes
Sarah Horrocks
18/12/2008
See all Food and Drink articles
Reader ranking:
5/5
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Christmas dinner recipes: traditional, quirky and healthy budget dinners
▼
Our selection of classic recipes
Foie gras terrine
Stuffed capon with honey
Chocolate and orange log
Recipes with a twist
Savoury
Salmon cerviche
Sesame duck kebabs
Cucumber sushi
Tempura
Artichoke and foie gras canapés
Aubergine puffs
Sweet
Chocolate and mascarpone water ice
Iced walnut soufflé
Clementine soufflé
Provencal petit fours
Christmas biscuits
Almond cigar pastries
Healthy recipes on a budget
Light
Sole terrine
Monkfish with saffron
Porcini mushroom risotto
Orange and rum jelly
More recipes :
Mango and Chilli Chutney
Indian Samosas
Warm dal with spinach
Biryani
Chicken and Potato Curry
Apricot Chicken
Creamy Lamb Masala
Chennai Chicken Curry
Karai Bhuna Meatballs
Kashmiri Rice
Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the years
The most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!