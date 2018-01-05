- Recipes with a twist

|
3 Christmas menus
|Article in images
|
|
Why not go for a modern Christmas and use the latest culinary trends for your festive menus?
For a soirée with friends, turn the lights down low and serve a buffet with delights such as Christmas kebabs, pastries, light bites and soufflés...
These recipes are a little bit different, fun to prepare and look mouth-watering if you have an eye for presenration.
See our selection of sweet and savoury delights from all over the world.
|
Sarah Horrocks
18/12/2008
|
|