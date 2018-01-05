Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Recipes
Fruits
Chocolate
Fish and seafood
Meat
Vegetables
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
Recipes
3 Christmas menus
Article in images
See thumbnails
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
Tomato Recipes: tasty tomato recipe ideas
Quick and easy starter recipes
Delicious and easy low-fat recipes
Sarah Horrocks
18/12/2008
Article Plan
Christmas dinner recipes: traditional, quirky and healthy budget dinners
▼
Classic
Our selection of classic recipes
Foie gras terrine
Stuffed capon with honey
Chocolate and orange log
Recipes with a twist
Savoury
Salmon cerviche
Sesame duck kebabs
Cucumber sushi
Tempura
Artichoke and foie gras canapés
Aubergine puffs
Sweet
Chocolate and mascarpone water ice
Iced walnut soufflé
Clementine soufflé
Provencal petit fours
Christmas biscuits
Almond cigar pastries
Healthy recipes on a budget
Light
Sole terrine
Monkfish with saffron
Porcini mushroom risotto
Orange and rum jelly
More recipes :
Braised Venison with Beer and Cranberries with Stella Artois Beer
Beer Batter with Sweet Cinnamon Apples With Stella Artois Beer
Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The longest celebrity relationships
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!