Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Recipes
Fruits
Chocolate
Fish and seafood
Meat
Vegetables
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
Recipes
3 Christmas menus
Article in images
See thumbnails
Baking Recipes: Our favourite baked sweet treats
Sweet pastry
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
Chocolate Dessert Recipes - A Chocoholics Guide To Chocolate Recipes...
Sarah Horrocks
18/12/2008
Article Plan
Christmas dinner recipes: traditional, quirky and healthy budget dinners
▼
Classic
Our selection of classic recipes
Foie gras terrine
Stuffed capon with honey
Chocolate and orange log
Recipes with a twist
Savoury
Salmon cerviche
Sesame duck kebabs
Cucumber sushi
Tempura
Artichoke and foie gras canapés
Aubergine puffs
Sweet
Chocolate and mascarpone water ice
Iced walnut soufflé
Clementine soufflé
Provencal petit fours
Christmas biscuits
Almond cigar pastries
Healthy recipes on a budget
Light
Sole terrine
Monkfish with saffron
Porcini mushroom risotto
Orange and rum jelly
More recipes :
Boiled eggs wrapped in salmon
Baked eggs in tomatoes
Oven-baked vegetable tortilla
Red onion and white bean salad
Onion and cheese soda bread
Caramelised onion and goats cheese tart
Red Onion and Roast Cherry Tomato Soup
Squash, leek and feta puff slice
Broccoli and stilton flan
Rhubarb and orange tart
Don't miss...
The most beautiful villages in Europe
100 baby names fit for a royal
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!