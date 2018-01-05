>
>

Naughty but nice chocolate recipes: cake, pudding, mousse, charlotte, fondue and more

Article in images
  

- Naughty but nice chocolate recipes: cake, pudding, mousse, charlotte, fondue and more
Chocolate comes in all shapes, sizes, forms and flavours, and just the thought of it is enough to make us melt...

The cocoa bean has been grown for over 3000 years in Mexico. It was brought to Spain by Cortes in  1527, where it became a delicacy. The first bar of dark chocolate was produced by Fry and Sons in 1847.

Some chocolate isn't actually as bad for you as you think; in fact, it contains important vitamins and minerals. Find out all about its nutritional value, the different varieties available and cooking tips

See our selection of chocolate recipes: naughty but nice treats, easy recipes for the kids and lush recipes for entertaining.  




VP, SH

 
  
Sarah Horrocks
19/04/2009
Tags Chocolate
Reader ranking:2.8/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Chocolate heaven
another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Perfect baby names for FebruaryDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         