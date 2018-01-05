|
Naughty but nice chocolate recipes: cake, pudding, mousse, charlotte, fondue and more
|Article in images
|
|
The cocoa bean has been grown for over 3000 years in Mexico. It was brought to Spain by Cortes in 1527, where it became a delicacy. The first bar of dark chocolate was produced by Fry and Sons in 1847.
Some chocolate isn't actually as bad for you as you think; in fact, it contains important vitamins and minerals. Find out all about its nutritional value, the different varieties available and cooking tips.
See our selection of chocolate recipes: naughty but nice treats, easy recipes for the kids and lush recipes for entertaining.
VP, SH
|
Sarah Horrocks
19/04/2009
|
Article Plan Chocolate heaven ▼
More recipes :
|