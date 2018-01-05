- Naughty but nice chocolate recipes: cake, pudding, mousse, charlotte, fondue and more

Chocolate comes in all shapes, sizes, forms and flavours, and just the thought of it is enough to make us melt...



The cocoa bean has been grown for over 3000 years in Mexico. It was brought to Spain by Cortes in 1527, where it became a delicacy. The first bar of dark chocolate was produced by Fry and Sons in 1847.



Some chocolate isn't actually as bad for you as you think; in fact, it contains important vitamins and minerals. Find out all about its nutritional value , the different varieties available and cooking tips .



See our selection of chocolate recipes: naughty but nice treats , easy recipes for the kids and lush recipes for entertaining .





