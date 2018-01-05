>
>
Chocolate heaven
Article in images

 

Chocolate is calorific and rich in energy. 100g contains 500 calories, while one paltry square contains 40.

Chocolate is rich in magnesium (110 mg/100g), and also in caffeine (70 mg/100g), which makes your vision sharper and keepts you awake. It's also a good source of copper, potassium, phosphorous and iron.
Chocolate contains Vitamins B1 and B2, which help you absorb sugar and nutrients into the bloodstream. It's rich in fat, protein (10-20%) and carbs. Chocolate also contains Vitamins A and E, which aid the growth and development of tissue in the body, so it's good for your skin and lungs. It has antioxidant properties, and is also said to be an aphrodisiac...




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
19/04/2009
Tags Chocolate
Reader ranking:2.3/5 
Rank this page: 

another free recipe every day
 

More recipes :

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         