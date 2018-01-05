Chocolate is calorific and rich in energy. 100g contains 500 calories, while one paltry square contains 40.



Chocolate is rich in magnesium (110 mg/100g), and also in caffeine (70 mg/100g), which makes your vision sharper and keepts you awake. It's also a good source of copper, potassium, phosphorous and iron.

Chocolate contains Vitamins B1 and B2, which help you absorb sugar and nutrients into the bloodstream. It's rich in fat, protein (10-20%) and carbs. Chocolate also contains Vitamins A and E, which aid the growth and development of tissue in the body, so it's good for your skin and lungs. It has antioxidant properties, and is also said to be an aphrodisiac...





