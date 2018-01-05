Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
Desserts
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
Desserts
Chocolate heaven
Article in images
The different types of chocolate
Chocolate Dessert Recipes - A Chocoholics Guide To Chocolate Recipes...
Mother's Day recipes | make your mum something special
The tastiest easy cupcakes recipes ever
Easter recipes: Ideas for delicious Easter treats
Sarah Horrocks
19/04/2009
Article Plan
Naughty but nice chocolate recipes: cake, pudding, mousse, charlotte, fondue and more
▼
P. 2
The different types of chocolate
Production
Dark chocolate
Milk chocolate
White chocolate
Tips for cooking chocolate
Chocolate charlotte
Soft-centred chocolate puddings
Chocolate truffles
Provencal petit fours
Chocolate fondue
Chocolate mousse
Chocolate coffee cake
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orange
Pear and chocolate gateau
Brownies
Chocolate cake
Banana split
More recipes :
Battenberg Cake
Fridge Cake
Brandied Chocolate Truffles
Strawberry and Yoghurt Cake
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Apple and Cinnamon Whoopie Pies
Blackcurrant Macaroons
Butterfly Cakes
Oaty Biscuits
Yoghurt and Poppyseed Loaf Cake
Don't miss...
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!