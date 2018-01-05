Albums
Chocolate heaven
Article in images
Sarah Horrocks
19/04/2009
Article Plan
Naughty but nice chocolate recipes: cake, pudding, mousse, charlotte, fondue and more
Production
Dark chocolate
Milk chocolate
White chocolate
Tips for cooking chocolate
Recipes for entertaining
Chocolate charlotte
Soft-centred chocolate puddings
Chocolate truffles
Provencal petit fours
Chocolate fondue
Chocolate mousse
Chocolate coffee cake
Dark chocolate gateau with candied orange
Pear and chocolate gateau
Brownies
Chocolate cake
Banana split
Norwegian Salmon hot flatbread
Wensleydale and Cranberry open Ciabatta with Fresh Rocket and Grilled Pear
Spanish chorizo, roasted red pepper and cheddar with smoked paprika mayo on focaccia
Italian four cheese panini with basil and tomato
Cheese, Apple and Beetroot
Salami, Rocket, Cheddar and Sun-blushed Tomato Focaccia
Triple BLT: Baked Bean Banger, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich
Tuna Nicoise Sandwich
The Ultimate Steak and Stilton Sandwich
Poached Salmon and Watercress Sandwich with Basil Mayonnaise
05/01/2018
