- Authentic French gratin recipes

Gratins are a staple of French cuisine, and if you've never tried them before, they're really easy to whip up.



A traditional gratin is a mixture of veg, sometimes potatoes (such as dauphinois), eggs, sauce and seasoning, all topped with cheese or breadcrumbs and baked in the oven. There are loads of sweet and savoury variations, and if you've excess veg to use, why not make up your own gratin recipe out of leftovers?



Gratins make a perfect light meal, especially cream-free vegetable gratins which are rich and yummy but not as heavy as potato-based ones. They also make perfect side-dishes, and kids love them.



See our favourite classic , original and exotic gratin recipes and our chef's tips for making them.







