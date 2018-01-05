Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
World Cuisine
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
World cuisine
Recipes
Go for gratin
Article in images
See thumbnails
Tomato Recipes: tasty tomato recipe ideas
Soup Recipes: Tasty And Healthy Soups
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
British recipes: Classic dishes from Great Britain
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
Article Plan
Authentic French gratin recipes
▼
Classic gratins
Our selection of classic gratins
Brocolli gratin
Brussels sprout gratin
Cauliflower gratin
Gratin dauphinois
Original gratins
Our selection of original gratins
Leek and parmesan gratin
Asparagus and parmesan gratin
Aubergine and feta gratin
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratin
Exotic gratins
Our selection of exotic gratins
Spiced mango gratin
Fruits of the forest gratin
Apple and pear gratin
Grape gratin
Kiwi gratin
Our chef's tips for top gratins
Our chef's tips
Preparation
Cooking
Adding flavour
More recipes :
Braised Venison with Beer and Cranberries with Stella Artois Beer
Beer Batter with Sweet Cinnamon Apples With Stella Artois Beer
Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less time
100 baby names fit for a royal
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!