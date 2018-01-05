Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Food & Drink
Recipes
Desserts
Healthy Recipes
World Cuisine
The Cook Book
All articles
Stop Everything! A Real-life Nutella Tap Exists
You Can Now Make Your Own Prosecco In The Comfort Of Your Own Home
Love & Sex
Albums
World Cuisine
All articles
Home
>
Food and Drink
>
World cuisine
Recipes
Go for gratin
Article in images
See thumbnails
Gingerbread recipe and tips
Tomato Recipes: tasty tomato recipe ideas
Egg recipes: Cracking recipe ideas for eggs
Scotch Pancake Recipe
Sarah Horrocks
30/11/2008
Article Plan
Authentic French gratin recipes
▼
Classic gratins
Our selection of classic gratins
Brocolli gratin
Brussels sprout gratin
Cauliflower gratin
Gratin dauphinois
Original gratins
Our selection of original gratins
Leek and parmesan gratin
Asparagus and parmesan gratin
Aubergine and feta gratin
Aubergine and sweet pepper gratin
Exotic gratins
Our selection of exotic gratins
Spiced mango gratin
Fruits of the forest gratin
Apple and pear gratin
Grape gratin
Kiwi gratin
Our chef's tips for top gratins
Our chef's tips
Preparation
Cooking
Adding flavour
More recipes :
Battenberg Cake
Fridge Cake
Brandied Chocolate Truffles
Strawberry and Yoghurt Cake
Black Cherry Cheesecake
Apple and Cinnamon Whoopie Pies
Blackcurrant Macaroons
Butterfly Cakes
Oaty Biscuits
Yoghurt and Poppyseed Loaf Cake
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
The longest celebrity relationships
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
The most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
Happy Pancake Day! 11 Yummy Pancake Recipes To Make You Drool
Calories in fruits
Growing tomatoes
Superfoods
See all Food and Drink guides
This Is How Rainbow Unicorn Bagels Are Made
See all Food and Drink videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!