- Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss

The winter diet is dreaded by one and all, and for more reasons than one: you've overdone it a bit at Christmas, you're back at work, the weather's miserable and all those salads and raw veggies you've resolved to eat just don't appeal. No wonder! When you're cold, tired (S.A.D anyone?) and hungry, it's only natural that you crave warming, filling foods such as lasagne, curry, takeaways, pasta with all things creamy and cheesy and everything that's bad for you.



If raw carrots aren't doing it for you, discover the secret weapon for any dieter: the humble potato. We often leave our spuds out because we think they're bad for us, but it's a myth: potatoes are half-carb, half-veg, they fill you up and they can help you lose up to 4 kilos in a month.



Check out our lowdown on the benefits of potatoes , how best to cook them , and a special diet plan devised by our dietician Dr Cohen, including plenty of yummy recipes.





PH, SH

