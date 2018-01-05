Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss

Potatoes with scallops

Ingredients. 4 big potatoes, 1 egg, 12 scallops, 150g celeriac, 100g 0% fat fromage frais, 150g onions, 5 sprigs parsley, 5 sprigs chives, 1 sprig mint, 2 teaspoons strong mustard, half a lemon, salt and pepper.

Preparation. Scrub the potatoes, and put them in a pan of salted cold water. Cook for around 20 minutes, drain, leave to cool and peel. Cook the egg for 10 minutes in boiling water and run under the cold tap. Heat half the scallops in a non-stick frying pan, roughly mash the rest with a fork and set aside for serving. Scoop out 2 tbsp flesh from each potato, and chop the remainder into slices. Mix the mashed up scallops, egg, celeriac and onions in a bowl and add the scooped-out potato. Whip the fromage frais with the mustard, lemon juice and herbs and season. Mix the sauce with the potato and scallop mixture and arrange over the sliced potatoes. Add the rest of the scallops and serve chillded.



Potatoes stuffed with ham and mushrooms

Ingredients. 4 big potatoes, 1 tbsp olive oil, 100g button mushrooms, 100g ham with rind and fat removed, 10g butter, 1 onion, 1 shallot, salt and pepper.

Preparation. Peel, wash and chop the potatoes in half lengthways. Remove the flesh without cutting through the bottom and cook for 10 minutes in cold salted water. Peel and chop the onion and shallot, rinse and chop the mushrooms and chop the ham, both finely. Heat a mixture of oil and butter in a pan and fry the onion and shallot. Add the ham and mushrooms and cook for 4 minutes, mixing from time to time. Season. Stuff the potatoes with the mixture and place in a greased oven dish with a bit of water in the bottom. Bake for 25 minutes (thermostat 6/7) and drizzle very lightly with water before serving.



Potato rostis with haddock

Ingredients. 1kg potatoes, 500g haddock fillet, 50cl milk, 20cl liquid cream, 6 sprigs of parsley, 20g butter, 2 shallots, rock salt, salt.

Preparation. Remove the skin from the haddock. Bring 1 litre of water to the boil and add the milk. Poach the haddock for 10 minutes, drain and set aside. Wash the potatoes without peeling them, and cook for 20 minutes in a pan of cold salted water. Drain, leave to cool and grate using a wide grater. Add a little salt. Melt a little butter in a pan, and using a wooden spatula make a thick cake with 1/4 of the grated potato. Cook for 10 minutes until a brown crust forms, then use a pan lid to turn the rosti and cook for 10 minutes on the other side. Make 4. Crumble the haddock into a bowl, add the cream and shallot and mix gently. Arrange on top of the rostis and sprinkle with fresh parsley to serve.