Potatoes: your secret weapon for weight loss

Tartare mash

Ingredients. 750g potaoes, 25 cl milk, 50g butter, 1 tin of tuna, 1 tbsp strong mustard, 150g gherkins in vinegar, 1 sprig of dill, salt and white pepper.

Preparation. Peel, wash and cut the potatoes into large pieces and steam for 20 minutes. Drain and separate the tuna. Drain 100g of the gherkins and cut into slices. Bring the milk to the boil and put the butter to melt in a pan on a low heat. Chop the dill. Put the potatoes in a bowl and mash, adding the hot milk bit by bit annd the melted butter. Mix carefully and season. Add the mustard, tuna, gherkins and dill, mix and serve with the rest of the gherkins on the side.



Potato charlotte with lamb's lettuce

Ingredients. 300g potatoes, 150g smoked mackerel fillet, 50g lams's lettuce, 10dl low-fat cream, 75g low-fat natural yoghurt, 1 small onion, 1 lemon, 8 sprigs of chives, 2 tsp olive oil, 1 tbsp white wine vinegar, salt and freshly-ground white pepper.

Preparation. Scrub the potatoes, put them in a pan of cold salted water and cook for 20 minutes. Drain and leave to cool, then peel and cut into thick slices. Peel and chop the onion finely. De-bone and skin the mackerel and mix with the yoghurt, onion and chives in a bowl. Add a little salt and season with pepper. Fill 4 small dishes with cooking paper and and place the potato slices in the bottom. Add the mixture to the centre and cover with cling film. Refrigerate for 30 min. Meanwhile, cut the roots from the lamb's lettuce, wash and drain. Make a vinaigrette with the oil and vinegar. Season. Mix the crème fraiche and lemon in a bowl. Remove from the dishes and pour a little cream over each.